Mr. Mitchell Lee Bell, Sr.
TYLER — Memorial services for Mr. Mitchell Lee Bell, Sr., 74, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mr. Bell passed on November 8, 2021. He was born February 3, 1947.
He is survived by his children: Sherilyn Bell-Holiday, Mitchell Lee Bell, Jr., Harlon Keith Bell, Jacquelin Bell-Davis, Rosie B. Bell-Lee and Michael Bell and siblings: Milton Bell, Jr., David Bell, Valmarene Kennedy, Jo Anna McDaniel, Norma Jean Jones, Bessie Foster and Wilfred Johnson.