Mr. Michael Glen Wesley
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Michael Glen Wesley, 68, Tyler, will be Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Rev. Keith Friend officiating and Rev. Ralph E. Caraway, Sr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Harris Creek Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mr. Wesley was born December 25, 1953 in Tyler and was a lifetime resident of Smith County. He died February 21, 2022 at UT Health East Texas (ETMC).
He was a product of the Tyler Independent School District where he attended T. J. Austin Elementary, Dogan Jr. High School and Emmett J. Scott as a sophomore in 1970. Mr. Wesley graduated with the class of 1972 from John Tyler High School. He majored in drafting at Tyler Junior College and afterwards was employed at Gulf State United Telephone Company as a draftsman.
He began his Christian journey at an early age as a member of Liberty Baptist Church, Tyler. He was a choir member, usher and participated in various youth activities. His other activities included Boy Scouts of America and Youth Mason Lodge membership.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Marvin and Dorothy Wesley; one sister: Debra Tate; one brother: Reginald Wesley; and aunt: Mary Sims.
Survivors include: one brother: Roderick Wesley; two sisters: Patricia (Morris) Johnson and Lamisa Landers; three nieces: LaTanya Warren, Angela (William) Lee both of Missouri City and Takeshia Johnson of Houston; three nephews: Nicholas (Melanie) Tate, Travian Tate and D’Marcus (Deja) Johnson; two aunts: Betty (Ulysses) English of Houston and Annie Jean (Robert) Davis of Los Angeles, California.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 25, 2022 from 3:30 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.