Mr. Marlon D. Oliver
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Marlon D. Oliver, 55, Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Macedonia Baptist Church - Chandler with Rev. Clarence Oliver, Sr. as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Oliver passed on June 29, 2022. He was born January 9, 1967.
Public viewing will be Friday, July 8, 2022 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.