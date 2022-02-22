Mr. Mark Winn Godwin
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — Mark Winn Godwin, age 73, died February 6, 2022, following several months of declining health. Mark, a proud native Texan and an Eagle Scout, was born in Dallas on September 13, 1948, to Oma Pearl Porter Godwin and Hollis Edgar Godwin, both of whom predeceased him. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Oakes; his sister, Donna Oldham; and his brother, Paul Godwin; as well as a daughter, Elisabeth Godwin Colbath, and her two children.
Not long after he was born, he and his mother and father, who was an Army officer, transferred to Nagasaki, Japan, where they lived for several years. Eventually the family settled in Tyler, Texas, where he grew up and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. He attended Tyler Junior College and graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Following work in retail and then in manufacturing, he made his career as a petroleum landman, which allowed him to pursue one of his favorite activities: travel. Aside from travel for work, he especially enjoyed visiting America’s National Parks and other beautiful destinations. In his later years he became quite an Amtrak enthusiast and took many train trips across the USA.
Mark had a terrific sense of humor, and he loved having fun. He also loved fishing (in particular, fly fishing), playing golf, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Yankees, and watching Gunsmoke. He could grill a delicious steak and, on occasion, he would entertain with hilarious bawdy limericks. He was a good friend to all.
The family will celebrate his life by sprinkling his ashes amongst the graves of several of his ancestors at the Guthrie Cemetery, Henderson County, Texas.