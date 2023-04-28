Mr. Louis Sherfield, Sr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Louis Sherfield Sr., 78, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. J. L. Preston as the eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Sherfield passed on April 23, 2023. He was born August 29, 1944.
Public viewing will be Friday, April 28, 2023 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.