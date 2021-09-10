Mr. Louis G. Daniels
TROUP — Funeral services for Mr. Louis G. Daniels, 74, Troup, are scheduled for 12:00 noon Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Mary’s Memorial - Troup with Supt Melton Timmons as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery - Troup under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler,
Mr. Daniels died on September 5, 2021. He was born August 30, 1947.
Public viewing will be Friday, September 10, 2021 from 10:30 am to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.