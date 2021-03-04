Mr. Leon Ford
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Leon Ford, 96, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Piney Grove Cemetery with Rev. Samuel L. Smith as eulogist. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Ford died February 24, 2021. He was born July 12, 1924. Public viewing will be Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Final viewing Friday, March 5, 2021 from 8:30 - 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill C.M.E. Church.
