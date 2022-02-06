Mr. Larry Bruce Swinney
LONGVIEW — Larry Bruce Swinney lost a battle with cancer at 80 years old. He is survived by his daughter, Terri Cauley and her husband, his son, Marcus Swinney, and five grandchildren, Erin, Ashlee, Julie, Naysa, and Ethan. He is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Carolyn Swinney, his parents, Floyd and Marvelle Swinney, and his brother, Dale Swinney. Bruce grew up in Arp, graduated from Stephen F. Austin, and resided most of his life in Tyler. He loved books, history, and letter writing. He was a Christian man that was loved by all. He leaves a hole in all of our hearts. Viewing, February 7, 6-8pm, Boren-Conner Funeral Home, HWY 69 S, Bullard. Graveside funeral, February 8, 2pm, Williams Cemetery, 16342 HWY 64, Tyler. Bring a lawn chair for this home-going celebration.
