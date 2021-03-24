Mr. Lafayette "Joe" Hackett
Mr. Lafayette “Joe” Hackett
LOS ANGELES, CA — Funeral services for Mr. Lafayette “Joe” Hackett, 83, Los Angeles, CA are scheduled at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Winona with Dr. S.L. Curry, Jr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Hackett died March 5, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. He was born August 9, 1937. Social distancing and face masks are required. Public viewing will be Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 