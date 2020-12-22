Mr. Johnny Ray "June Bug" Thompson
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Johnny Ray “June Bug” Thompson, 85, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Hopewell Community Cemetery. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Thompson died December 19, 2020. He was born August 9, 1935.
Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, and 1 sister. Survivors include his wife, Arlene Thompson; 1 son, Carey Smith; 2 daughters, Yualando Evettee Beard and Johntae Burks; 1 sister, Yvonne Hammons; 3 grandchildren, Quinton Jacobs, Kiyah Jacobs, and Jasmine Burks.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.


