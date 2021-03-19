Mr. Johnny Glynne Hammons
Mr. Johnny Glynne Hammons
FLINT — Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Glynne Hammons, 70, Flint, are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Hopewell Valley Baptist Church with Rev. E. A. Collins as eulogist. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 19, 2021 from 2:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 