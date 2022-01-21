Mr. Johnnie D. Stewart
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Johnnie D. Stewart, 88, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Whitehouse High School with Rev. Kenneth Johnson, Sr. as eulogist. Social distancing and face mask are required. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery - Whitehouse under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Stewart passed on January 15, 2022. He was born July 24, 1933.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 21, 2022 from 2:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.