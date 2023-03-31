Mr. John Samples
TYLER — Services for Mr. John Samples, 81, Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Liberty Baptist Church-Tyler with Dr. Michael K. Mast. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery-Kilgore under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Samples passed on March 22, 2023. He was born May 4, 1941. He is preceded in death by his daughter: Cynthia Michelle Samples and grandson: Jordan Samples.
Those left to cherish his memory include: wife: Mary L. Samples; two sons: John Charles Samples, Jr. and Reginald (Bruno) Samples; one daughter: Terri Samples; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.