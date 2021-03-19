Mr. John L. Reese
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. John L. Reese, 37, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Harris Creek Cemetery with Pastor Forse Williams as eulogist. Burial will be in Harris Creek Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Reese died March 13, 2021. He was born September 2, 1983.
Mr. Reese is survived by his spouse: Ronda Williams; mother: Zinnie Reese; one son: Blayke Spangler; two daughters: Diamond Spangler and Jordan Foley; and one brother: Shane (Candace) Reese.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 19, 2021 from 1:15 pm to 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
