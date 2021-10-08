Mr. John L. Black, Sr.
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. John L. “Joe Boy” Black, Sr., 91, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Shady Grove Cemetery with Rev. Marvin L. Taylor as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Black died September 27, 2021. He was born February 13, 1930.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 8, 2021 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.