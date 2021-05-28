Mr. Joel H Tunstle
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Joel H. Tunstle, 73, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, May 29, 2021 at St. Louis Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph E. Caraway, Sr. as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Walnut Springs Cemetery in Lindale, Texas under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Tunstle died May 16, 2021. He was born February 22, 1948.
Mr. Tunstle attended Bragg Morris High School in Lindale, Texas. He was a member of Walnut Springs Baptist Church in Lindale, Texas.
He was formerly of Aurora, Colorado. He was a Supervisor at the Denver Zoo. Mr. Tunstle was a member of the “Black Knights” softball club, Fantastic Pool Club and was an avid fisherman.
Mr. Tunstle is preceded in death by his father: J. C. Tunstle; mother: Clara Marshall; brother: Larry Rainey; sister: Mary Taylor; daughter: Deidre Payne; son: Kelvin Tunstle, granddaughter: Racheal Miller; and maternal aunts: Eula Mitchell and Betty Strickland.
Mr. Tunstle is survived by sons: Deaveron LaMond Dean and Joel C. Tunstle; step-sons: Richard Tunstle, Daryl Lacy, and Cory Clayton; daughters: Cupid Small, Lucretia Miller, FaDoice Tunstle, Julia Patterson and Christina Lacy; step-daughters: Cynthia Tunstle and Cheryl Clayton; “The 3 C’s”: Camilla Walker, Cassandra Washington and Charolette Wheeler; brother: Raymond Tunstle; step-brother: Leslie Steve Britton; sisters: Carolyn Calip and Yvonne T. Day; step-sister: Susan Haggerty; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
