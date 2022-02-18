Mr. Jimmy D. Mackey
WHITEHOUSE — Graveside services for Mr. Jimmy D. Mackey, 69, Whitehouse, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Antioch Cemetery - Whitehouse with Rev. Vincent Bowie as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mr. Mackey passed February 9, 2022. He was born December 31, 1952.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 18, 2022 from 11:30 am - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.