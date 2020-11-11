Mr. Jimmie Williams, Jr.
WINONA — Funeral services for Mr. Jimmie Williams, Jr., 86, Winona are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Starrville Church Of The Living God Park Lot with Elder Gregory Williams as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Williams died November 5, 2020. He was born December 21, 1933.
Mr. Williams attended Jackson High and Dunbar Community Schools. He was a member of Starrville Church Of The Living God; was in the male chorus; the senior choir; and was a Sunday school teacher. Mr. Williams retired from Carrier Air Conditioning.
Survivors include his wife, Martell Williams, 2 sons, Winfred Williams and Elder Gregory Williams; 2 daughters, Alyce Randle and Kay Bryant; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

