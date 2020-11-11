Mr. Jimmie Williams, Jr.
WINONA — Funeral services for Mr. Jimmie Williams, Jr., 86, Winona are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Starrville Church Of The Living God Park Lot with Elder Gregory Williams as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Williams died November 5, 2020. He was born December 21, 1933.
Mr. Williams attended Jackson High and Dunbar Community Schools. He was a member of Starrville Church Of The Living God; was in the male chorus; the senior choir; and was a Sunday school teacher. Mr. Williams retired from Carrier Air Conditioning.
Survivors include his wife, Martell Williams, 2 sons, Winfred Williams and Elder Gregory Williams; 2 daughters, Alyce Randle and Kay Bryant; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Volleyball playoffs: No. 1 Beckville sweeps No. 3 Jewett Leon in regional semifinals
-
Mexia social worker charged with 134 counts of election fraud
-
Many customers to go without Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this season, but still thankful to the family and decades worth of Texas tradition
-
Yoli's Mexican Cuisine opens new Tyler location
-
1 employee working at Smith County Elections Office after another contracts COVID-19