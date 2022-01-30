Mr. Jim and Mrs. Helen Boyd

Jim and Helen Boyd
TYLER — Walking hand in hand throughout life, Jim and Helen Boyd continue to walk together for eternity, upon hearing the words, “Well done, my good and faithful servants.” Helen passed away December 29, 2021, and Jim joined her January 4, 2022.
Whether they were known as Jim and Helen, Mom and Dad, Grandma and Grandpa or Grammie and Jimbo, they left a permanent imprint on all that they encountered.
James Leon Boyd was born and raised in Cheyenne, Wyoming, graduating from Cheyenne East High School. After graduation, he served eleven years in the United States Navy whereupon he became proficient in computer programming. Subsequently, he attended Bear Valley Bible Institute School of Biblical Studies in Denver, Colorado, for two years, before finishing his degree at Magnolia Bible College in Kosciusko, Mississippi.
Jim enjoyed solving programming issues and was sought after by numerous companies, even spending several months in New Delhi, India, working for Dow Chemical. This allowed him to interact with people from all over the world, where his patience and calming spirit made him an icon in his field.
When he wasn’t solving computer problems, Jim’s favorite pastime was teaching Jesus, both formally in the pulpit, as a full-time Bible class teacher, and especially in the form of benevolence outreach. Besides being identified by his kind servant heart, Jim was known for his passion for his family, especially his “beloved bride,” Helen.
Jim is survived by his son, James Boyd Jr. and his wife Barbara of Cheyenne, Wyoming; daughters, Tamela J. Guyette of Rivera, Texas, and Pamela and her husband Kenny Moore of Wichita, Kansas; as well as 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Geraldine Brown from Apache Junction, Arizona, and brother, Richard of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Helen Bernice Boyd was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, and moved to Detroit, Michigan, at the age of twelve. After graduating from Detroit High School, Helen attended Detroit Bible College for two years, receiving an associate degree in education. Furthermore, after two of her girls were grown, Helen studied business, in order to open her own store, Village Bridal and Fashion Gallery in Caro, Michigan.
In her leisure time, Helen played golf, was on a local bowling league, became proficient in creating ceramics, and loved to spend time laughing with family and friends.
After twenty-five years of managing her store, Helen sold the business so that she and Jim could spend more time with each other, family, and serving others.
She is survived by her daughters, Andrea Hawkins of Greenwich, Connecticut, and Ann and her husband Randy Fedell of Tyler, Texas; as well as 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Together Helen and Jim first faithfully attended and served at Center Road Church of Christ in Saginaw, Michigan, followed by Siwell Church of Christ in Jackson, Mississippi, and both Shiloh Road Church of Christ as well as West Erwin Church of Christ in Tyler, Texas.
Helen was known for designing hundreds of uplifting personal cards and organized her own personal mail ministry, while Jim was passionate about working with the West Erwin Benevolence Center. They both loved interacting socially with the Young at Hearts at West Erwin Church of Christ, as well as visiting and ministering to those shut in.
In lieu of flowers the family would love for donations to be made to Grace Community High School in Tyler, Texas. To honor Jim and Helen’s love for Christian education, the family has a dream to set up a building; a small chapel on campus where all may enter for time alone with God.
A memorial for both Jim and Helen Boyd will be at 10:00 a.m. on February 26, 2022, at the West Erwin Church of Christ in Tyler, Texas.