Mr. Jerry Don Richardson
WHITEHOUSE — Jerry Don Richardson of Whitehouse, Texas went to meet Jesus face to face on January 29 after a long bout with heart issues. His memorial service and a true celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Whitehouse First Assembly of God.
Jerry was born July 18, 1946, to Willie David and Cleo Fay Richardson. He is survived by his wife, June; their three grown children, Karen Hopson Gore, Joy Jeter, and Brent Richardson; their kids’ spouses; eight grandkids; seven great-grandkids; two siblings, Jimmy Richardson and Lois Briggs; and countless chosen family members he impacted along the way.
Jerry was one of 13 siblings. His parents died within a year of each other, and by 13 years old, he was in an orphanage. At 17, he made two impactful decisions: he took his brother’s advice to ask June out on a date, and he joined the army.
After serving in the Vietnam War, Jerry returned to East Texas, started an electrical apprenticeship with the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers, and married his best friend.
Since the day he first interrupted a church business meeting to make a public proclamation of his faith in Christ, Jerry’s priorities were simple: faith, family, and fellowship. He could frequently be found at McDonald’s in Whitehouse, sharing stories, drinking coffee, and simply being present for anyone who needed an ear.
Jerry’s granddaughter, Breanna Bevel, wrote an essay that sums up his life perfectly. She said, “If my Papaw could make three wishes, he would wish that his whole family would be at peace, that they would be financially stable and not want for anything, and lastly that he could be on a beach somewhere drinking coffee.”
