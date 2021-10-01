Mr. Jeffery W. Vaughn
Mr. Jeffery W. Vaughn
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Jeffery W. Vaughn, 25, Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 pm Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks required. Public viewing will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed