Mr. James Earl Brown
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. James Earl Brown, 88, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church - Tyler with Rev. R. L. Davis as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be Kilgore Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Brown passed December 17, 2021. He was born February 7, 1933.
Public viewing will be Monday, December 27, 2021 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.