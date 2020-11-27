Mr. James Earl Allen, Sr.
Mr. James Earl Allen, Sr.
LINDALE — Graveside services for Mr. James Earl Allen, Sr., 81, Lindale is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Jamie Capers as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mr. Allen died November 18, 2020. He was born May 13, 1939.
Mr. Allen was a member of Miles Chapel C.M.E. Church; graduated from Winchester High School, Monroe, NC in 1958; and retired from Tyler Independent School District and Oakhill and Tatum Mines.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Allen; 1 son; 1 stepson; 4 daughters; 1 brother; 2 sisters; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 12:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

Tags

Recommended for you