Mr. Jack Earl Johnson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Jack Earl Johnson, 87, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Bethlehem First Baptist Church with Rev. Alfred Nelson as eulogist. Burial will be in Cathedral of the Pines under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing & face masks are required. Mr. Johnson died February 26, 2021. he was born November 1, 1933.
Mr. Johnson graduated from Turner High School, Carthage, TX. He was a member of Bethlehem First Baptist Church; member of Fred Douglas Masonic Lodge; and served in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Willie B Johnson; 2 sons, Darrell Johnson and Jerry Jernigan; 1 daughter, Teresa Samuel; 1 sister, Frankie Shelton; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 5, 2021 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
The Original 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibition Brings Its Blockbuster Show To Dallas
-
Lindale ISD former coach gets probation for improper relationship with high school student
-
Gov. Greg Abbott coming to Tyler to discuss social media legislation
-
Seafood restaurant coming to Broadway Square Mall in Tyler
-
UT Health East Texas CEO resigns