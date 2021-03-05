Mr. Jack Earl Johnson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Jack Earl Johnson, 87, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Bethlehem First Baptist Church with Rev. Alfred Nelson as eulogist. Burial will be in Cathedral of the Pines under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing & face masks are required. Mr. Johnson died February 26, 2021. he was born November 1, 1933.
Mr. Johnson graduated from Turner High School, Carthage, TX. He was a member of Bethlehem First Baptist Church; member of Fred Douglas Masonic Lodge; and served in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Willie B Johnson; 2 sons, Darrell Johnson and Jerry Jernigan; 1 daughter, Teresa Samuel; 1 sister, Frankie Shelton; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 5, 2021 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

