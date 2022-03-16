Mr. Howard “Doug” Douglas Salyer
KILGORE — Howard Douglas Salyer “Doug”, 62, of Kilgore, Texas left Earth to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 9, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, after a valiant battle with cancer. Doug attended Kilgore High School in 1978, where he played tuba, trumpet, and French horn. After graduation he worked in the oil and gas industry for Acid Engineering for several years. He later changed industries, kicking off a 15 year career in Information Technology that flourished in Dallas. In 2007, Doug entered back into the oil and gas industry, joining Weatherford International, where he successfully climbed to District Manager and received numerous awards over his 15 years of dedicated service. With Weatherford, Doug moved from the White Oak, Texas location to Elk City, Oklahoma; Williamsport, Pennsylvania; and back to Longview, Texas just recently in 2020. Doug enjoyed music, boating, Jeep mods, caring for his furry friends, was a Patriotic American, and proud father.
Doug was preceded in death by brother Don Salyer, nephew Michael Hendrix, brother-in-law Tom Clegg, grandmother Jewel Howell, and grandfather Clint Howell. He is survived by one daughter Lauren McNallen; one fur baby Huckleberry Finn, son-in-law Spencer McNallen; grandchildren Calvin, Wyatt, and Emerie; parents Archie and Wanda Salyer; sisters Deela Clegg, Donna Bennett, and Debbie Hendrix; brothers-in-law David Hendrix and Tim Bennett; niece Melissa Mayo, and nephews Lance Mayo, Shawn Hendrix, and Trent Hendrix.
A memorial service for Doug will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022; 2:00 pm at Chandler Street Church of Christ in Kilgore, Texas. Flowers may be sent to the church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation in memory of Howard Salyer by visiting www.hospiceofeasttexas.org.
Please leave online condolences at https://everloved.com/life-of/howard-salyer/