TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Hiawatha Golden, 87, Tyler are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. LeeRoy Redwine as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Golden died September 2, 2020. He was born October 24, 1932. Mr. Golden was a graduate of Winona Industrial High School.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Ruth Pearl Golden and daughter, Vanessa Golden. Survivors include daughter, Rhonda Cobb Holmes; 1 brother; and 5 sisters.
Public viewing will be Monday, September 7, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

