Mr. Herbert Lee “Hub” Clark
WINONA — Graveside services for Mr. Herbert Lee “Hub” Clark, 75, Winona is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Waters Bluff Cemetery, Winona, TX with Bishop Larry Benton as eulogist. Burial will be in Waters Bluff Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mr. Clark died December 17, 2020. He was born September 29, 1945.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Clark, and daughters, Juliet Clark and Amanda Clark. Survivors include 3 sons, Stevie (Karime) Clark, Christopher Clark, Ronnie (Shameka) Battee; 3 daughters, Samantha (Rickey) Griffin, Tina (Greg) Roland, Alexis Clark (Kel) Brown; 1 brother, James (Annette) Clark; 3 sisters, Vernell Johnson, Dorothy Reynolds, Faye Stevenson; 20 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 11:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
