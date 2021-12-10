Mr. Henry Mack “Road Hog” Brown
WHITEHOUSE — Graveside services for Mr. Henry Mack “Road Hog” Brown, 72, Whitehouse, are scheduled for 12:00 pm Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Antioch Cemetery - Whitehouse with Supt. Clifford Brown as eulogist. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mr. Brown passed December 5, 2021. He was born August 4, 1949.
Public viewing will be Friday, December 10, 2021 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.