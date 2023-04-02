Mr. Henry B. Walker

Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.