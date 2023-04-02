Mr. Henry B. Walker
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Henry B. Walker, 91, Tyler are scheduled for 11:00 am on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. J. L. Preston as eulogist. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Walker passed on March 26, 2023. He was born July 23, 1931.
Public viewing will be from 10:00 - 11:00 am on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church.

