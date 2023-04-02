Mr. Henry B. Walker
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Henry B. Walker, 91, Tyler are scheduled for 11:00 am on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. J. L. Preston as eulogist. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Walker passed on March 26, 2023. He was born July 23, 1931.
Public viewing will be from 10:00 - 11:00 am on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church.
Tags
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Trending Topics
-
Tyler doctor moves from emergency medicine to holistic practice
-
Morris Wayne Bracey
-
City approves economic development agreement for former Carlton Hotel revitalization
-
'Long live, Big Bad John': Former John Tyler High band director John Samples dies at 81
-
Azalea Orthopedics All-Star boys basketball game to feature reunion of former teammates