Mr. Hauns D. Thompson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Hauns Thompson, 37, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Brandon Owens as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Thompson passed on May 14, 2022. He was born November 13, 1984.
Public viewing will be Friday, May 20, 2022 from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.