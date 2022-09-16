Mr. Hardy Lawrence Cuba
BEN WHEELER — Services for Hardy Lawrence Cuba, 82, will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Dale Chapel Baptist Church in Tyler, TX at noon with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Visitors welcomed Friday from 12 pm to 8 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Hardy was born June 23, 1940 in Gilmer, Texas to Roy and Clara Cuba.
Hardy was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, 2 brothers and 1 granddaughter.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years Betty Cuba; five sons: Kenneth Cuba, Patrick Cuba Sr., Wilford Cuba, Brian Cuba & Ricky Sherfield Sr.; two daughters: Yvette Youman & Lanelle Sibley; three brothers; twelve grandchildren & three great grandkids.