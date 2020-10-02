Mr. Fred H. Perry
Mr. Fred H. Perry
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Fred H. Perry, 105, Tyler is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Tyler Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Duriel O. Stimpson as eulogist. Burial will be in Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Perry died September 28, 2020. He was born April 15, 1915.
Survivors include 3 sons, Horace Perry, Fred D. Perry (Willie), James Gaines (Donnie); 3 daughters, Linda Stimpson, Lillian Thompson, Rosie Bell; 21 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

Tags

Recommended for you