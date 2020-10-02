Mr. Fred H. Perry
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Fred H. Perry, 105, Tyler is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Tyler Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Duriel O. Stimpson as eulogist. Burial will be in Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Perry died September 28, 2020. He was born April 15, 1915.
Survivors include 3 sons, Horace Perry, Fred D. Perry (Willie), James Gaines (Donnie); 3 daughters, Linda Stimpson, Lillian Thompson, Rosie Bell; 21 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
New Mahomes family expecting a child
-
President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19
-
Smith County schools see increase in COVID-19, most among staff, students in grades 7-12
-
Local family donates milestone $2.2 million to Breckenridge Village in honor of late son
-
Louie Gohmert donates blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19