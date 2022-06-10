Mr. Felix L. Lyons
TYLER — Memorial services for Mr. Felix L. Lyons, 53, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Hopewell Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Efrem A. Collins as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mr. Lyons passed June 2, 2022. He was born January 14, 1969.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother: Patricia Johnson; step-father: Booker T. Johnson; two daughters: Cassandra Lyons and Rochelle Lyons; and one sister: Kimberly Smith.
