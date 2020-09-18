Mr. Ernest “Neil” Steverson, Sr.
ST. PAUL, MN — Memorial services for Mr. Ernest “Neil” Steverson, Sr. 82, St. Paul, MN were held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in St. Paul, MN. He was born to the late Grady and Beatrice Steverson on July 6, 1938. Neil passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 in St. Paul, MN.
Neil is survived by his wife, Henrietta Steverson; sons, Ernest Neil (Teresa) Steverson, Jr., Ricky Smith, and Terry Glover all of St. Paul, MN; sister, Betty Griffin, Fort Worth, TX; niece that was nurtured by her uncle, Belinda (Freddie) Edwards; two grandchildren, special nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friend, Betty Sanders.
Neil is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruby Grace Walker; and niece, Ruby Jett.
Neil graduated from Emmett J. Scott in 1955 and Butler College in 1959. He also served in the US Army, honorable discharged in 1965 and retired from Whirlpool Corporation in Minnesota. Neil’s fulfilled life was spent in Minnesota, but his roots were in Tyler, TX.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Joaquin man sentenced to 40 years for trying to rape, kill and eat child
-
Lindale Chamber of Commerce creates new festival to help local businesses impacted by COVID-19
-
Gov. Greg Abbott loosens coronavirus restrictions for restaurants, other businesses
-
Vicky Nick
-
Trial of Whitehouse man accused of killing two people in 2018 likely set for next spring