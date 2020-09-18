Mr. Ernest "Neil" Steverson, Sr.
ST. PAUL, MN — Memorial services for Mr. Ernest “Neil” Steverson, Sr. 82, St. Paul, MN were held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in St. Paul, MN. He was born to the late Grady and Beatrice Steverson on July 6, 1938. Neil passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 in St. Paul, MN.
Neil is survived by his wife, Henrietta Steverson; sons, Ernest Neil (Teresa) Steverson, Jr., Ricky Smith, and Terry Glover all of St. Paul, MN; sister, Betty Griffin, Fort Worth, TX; niece that was nurtured by her uncle, Belinda (Freddie) Edwards; two grandchildren, special nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friend, Betty Sanders.
Neil is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruby Grace Walker; and niece, Ruby Jett.
Neil graduated from Emmett J. Scott in 1955 and Butler College in 1959. He also served in the US Army, honorable discharged in 1965 and retired from Whirlpool Corporation in Minnesota. Neil’s fulfilled life was spent in Minnesota, but his roots were in Tyler, TX.

