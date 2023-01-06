Mr. Emmitt Griffin, Jr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Emmitt Griffin, Jr., 66, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at St. Louis Baptist Church with Rev. Anthony D. Johnson as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Griffin passed on December 22, 2022. He was born on May 6, 1956.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 6, 2023 from 12:30 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.