Mr. Edward D. “Peter” Moore

Mr. Moore graduated from Emmett J. Scott, Class of 1966. He was a very active and faithful member of Universal Heights Church of Christ. Mr. Moore retired from Goodyear in 2007 after 40 years as a loyal employee. He was Executive Board Member of the Goodyear Union Steel Workers for 12 consecutive years; former Tyler City Councilman for 6 years; and longtime community servant. Mr. Moore was the first African American to achieve the titles of Vice President and President of the United Steel Workers. Following his retirement, he became dedicated to community service. He was a member of the Tyler Chapter of the A. Phillip Randolph Institute, where he served as President; served as a Board Member of the Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce; and the Juneteenth Association. Mr. Moore also provided board leadership to the Emmett Scott Center and the NAACP Tyler-Smith County Branch and coached youth basketball, baseball and football.
Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his father, Robert Moore, Sr. Survivors include his wife, Lillian J. Moore; mother, Mary Ann Moore; son, Edward Moore, Jr.; daughter, Rebecca (Lynn) Martin; sister, Della Moore and 3 grandchildren, Marquis, Ethan and Lyric.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.