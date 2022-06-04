Mr. Eddie E. McGill
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Eddie E. McGill, 81, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Curry as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. McGill passed on May 30, 2022. He was born on June 19, 1940.
Public viewing was held on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 12:30 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.