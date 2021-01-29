Mr. Ed D. Edwards
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Ed D. Edwards, 84, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Shady Grove Cemetery with Rev. D. J. Nelson as eulogist. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Edwards died January 24, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 16, 1936 in Tyler, TX.
Mr. Edwards attended Shady Grove Elementary, Emmett J. Scott High School, Class of 1954. He lived in Dallas, TX for 8 years and in Tyler, TX. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church; was a tire builder at Goodyear for 30 years.
Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings. Survivors include his wife, Patsy Fears Edwards; 1 son, Eddie D. Edwards; 5 daughters, Cathy Stewart, Belinda Dean, Andrea Edwards, Celia Edwards, & Camille Edwards; 2 sisters, Berniece Turner & Lois Williams; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Special gratitude to Heart to Heart Hospice, Tyler, TX; Dr. Mark Vig; Dr. Feng Li and staff.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 29, 2021 from 1:45 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
