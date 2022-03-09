Mr. Dwayne Hayden Hickey
HAWKINS — Relatives and friends of Dwayne Hickey are invited to attend a memorial service, visitation, and a lunch at First Baptist Church Hawkins on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The memorial begins at 10 am followed by visitation. The family would love to hear your memories of “Mr. Hickey” as principal, church member, friend. A BBQ lunch will be at 12 noon for those who wish to attend. Dwayne Hayden Hickey was born in Hillsboro, Texas on March 26,1937; he died on March 6, 2022. He was the son of the late Wesley Edward Hickey and Laura Thompson Thibodeaux. He is survived by his wife, Carol LaJuan Corbin Hickey, son Wesley Dwayne Hickey and his wife Glenda, and daughter Carol Ann Hickey Lee and her husband Buck, two granddaughters Katelyn and Lindsey Hickey, and three grandsons Luke, Lance, and Bret Lee, and brother, David Thibodeaux. Dwayne grew up in Hillsboro, Texas, and met his wife, LaJuan, through a mutual friend. They went cruising around the square in Hillsboro, and before the first date was over, Dwayne says that LaJuan was holding his hand. They made a lasting marriage of 62 years after a secret elopement at the beginning. Early on, he worked as a machinist for Voght Aeronautics and Gearheart Owen in Ft. Worth, and went to Texas Wesleyan and Stephen F Austin to get his degrees in education and administration. He started his career as a fourth grade teacher in Burleson. He and LaJuan moved to Hawkins in 1976 where he began teaching second graders, and she was the school nurse. For those who were there, you know his journey that led to Elementary School Principal for many years, where he eventually retired. Dwayne loved his life as a principal, spending his days with children and amazing teachers, and making lifelong friends. But he also enjoyed his retirement: playing golf everyday, traveling, taking on roles at church and in the city, enjoying grandkids and their sports through the years. Three months ago, he fell and broke his hip, which brought about a fairly rapid decline to his already frail frame, and ultimately, his diagnosis with prostate cancer took him home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Dwayne Hayden Hickey may be made to Hospice of East Texas.