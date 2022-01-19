Mr. Douglas O’Neal Hogue
TYLER — Douglas O’Neal Hogue was born February 22, 1933, in El Dorado, Arkansas and passed away January 16, 2022, at home in Tyler. Neal married Charlene Griffith on November 11, 1951, celebrating 70 years of marriage. They moved to Tyler in 1953 to take a job at T.B. Butler Publishing Company working on the Tyler Morning Telegraph newspaper. He always enjoyed the newspaper business and the friends he made there from the time he began throwing a paper route at the age of 11, to working in the mailroom, and then being a pressman for 40 years on the Tyler paper. Even after he retired, he would not do without his Tyler paper.
In 1954, Neal was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and faithfully cared for congregational responsibilities as an elder. He made many good friends in the congregations throughout the Northeast Texas area and when attending annual conventions.
His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought him great joy. He is survived by his wife Charlene of 70 years, daughter Judy Hooker and husband Jim, son Doug Hogue and wife Patty, grandchildren Kristi Curtis and husband Ashley, Melanie Munoz and husband Danny, Jess Hooker and wife Yvette, Corey Hogue and wife Ingrid, and great-grandchildren Victor Hogue and Anthony Hogue.
A memorial will be held January 22, 2022 at 2:00 on Zoom at the North Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Tyler. The family appreciates the kind staff of Hospice of East Texas and Boren-Conner Funeral Home for all their help.
