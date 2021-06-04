Mr. Douglas E. Broughton
KATY — Funeral services for Mr. Douglas E. Broughton, 63, Katy, are scheduled for 12:00 pm Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Dale Chapel Baptist Church with Brother Edward Robinson as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Broughton died May 25, 2021. He was born January 15, 1958.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories his mother: Harriet Broughton; son: Brandon Edward Broughton (Rachel); brothers: Eric Broughton Sr. and Ernest P. Broughton Jr.; sisters: Laura Fry, Beverly Butler and Janice Mass; and grandchildren: Blair Broughton and Brooke Broughton.
Public viewing will be Friday, June 4, 2021 from 12:00 to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
