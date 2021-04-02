Mr. Donald Cecil Love
BULLARD — Funeral services for Mr. Donald Cecil Love, 78, Bullard, are scheduled for 2:00 pm Saturday, April 3, 2021 at New Beginning COGIC with Pastor Anthony L. Williams as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be at Bethlehem Cemetery in Flint under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Love died March 21, 2021 at home. He was born June 21, 1942.
He is survived by his wife: Carolyn Davis Love; father: Alex Love; mother: Emily Gupton Love; three sons: Antonio Wallace (Atlanta, GA), Erick Love (Flint, TX) and Donald Love III (Farmers Branch, TX); three daughters: Aaliyah Love (Bullard, TX), Meshalle Davis (Flint, TX) and LeTrecia Davis (Tyler, TX); one sister: Faye Haynes (Dallas, TX); and four grandchildren.
Public viewing will be 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Friday, April 2, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
