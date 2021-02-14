Mr. DeAnalus Muse
TYLER — No services are scheduled for Mr. DeAnalus Muse, 55, Tyler. Mr. Muse died February 10, 2021. He was born August 12, 1965.
Survivors include his wife, Olivia Muse; father, Bennie Muse; mother, Ola Gordon; stepdaughter, Victoria Rose; 4 brothers, Audrey Muse, Gregory Muse, Carlos Muse, and Aaron Muse; sister, Rory Muse-Brown; special niece, Imani Muse; and other relatives and friends.

