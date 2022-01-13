Mr. Davis Ray “Bud” Sims
TYLER — A Graveside Service for Davis Ray “Bud” Sims will be held for family on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Allen, Oklahoma cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Criswell Funeral Chapel in Ada, Oklahoma at noon. Bud went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 7, 2022 in Tyler, Texas at the age of 93. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend.
Bud was born in Pittsburgh County, Oklahoma on January 25, 1928 to parents Gracie Syble and Robert Curtis Sims, and after his father’s death, was also raised by his beloved step-father, Bill Jestes. He graduated from Allen High School, and joined the Army Air Corp in 1946 at the close of World War II. After his military service, as a radar operator, he returned to Allen. He attended East Central University. He met and married Margaret Ann Malone on August 30, 1951. They moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, where he, along with several other Allen families helped start up the Suntide Refinery, which later became Koch Industries. Upon retirement, Bud and Margaret moved to Chandler, Texas, where they enjoyed many years with friends and family at their Lake Palestine home.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife of 66 years Margaret; beloved son-in-law Dennis Laird; sister Corene Evett and husband W. B., sister Polly Riess and husband Bill; brothers-in-law Buck Cozad, Derrel Wise, and Pat Tate; nephews Mike Evett, Matt Evett and Darren Wise; and mother and father-in-law Juanita and Amos Malone.
He is survived by his daughter Debra Laird, and son Steve Sims and wife Deanna; grandchildren Lisa Laird Berenguel and husband Jose, and their children, Joey and Jocelyn; Douglas Laird and wife Danielle, and their children, Mackenna, Quinn and Clay; Whitney Sims Dorsey and husband Brian, and their children, Walker, Bowen, Anderson, and Charlotte; and Mallory Sims; sisters-in-law June Cozad, Sue Wise, Patricia Tate, and brother-in-law Johnny Malone and wife Jeanne; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all those who loved him.
Special thanks to medical services provided by R. Todd Topham, MD, John Enloe, DDS, and Heart2Heart Hospice, as well as loyal caregivers Jessica Allen, Selena Black, Pearl Garrett, Chris Goss, Roberta Pace, Teawanda Perales, and Stephanie Harmon Yancey. The family is also grateful for loyal friends Don Barbee and Yancy Miller.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Foundation for Prader Willi Research at fpwr.org or the charity of your choice.