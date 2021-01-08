Mr. David Lee “Chocolate Chip” Jackson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. David Lee “Chocolate Chip” Jackson, 88, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Peoples Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Marcus Jackson, Sr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Mt. Confort Cemetery, Overton, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing & face masks required. Mr. Jackson died January 1, 2021. He was born April 17, 1932.
Mr. Jackson attended Star Bailey School in Overton, TX; was a member of Tyler Biker Church; and served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jackson; 4 sons, Aaron (Lettie) Jackson, Cornelius (Barbara) Jackson, David D. Jackson, and Marcus (Lola) Jackson; 3 daughters, Annie Thompson, Koatney Frater, and Tammy Brinkley; 17 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 8, 2021 from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
