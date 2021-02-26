Mr. David Jones
WINONA — Funeral services for Mr. David Jones, 83, Winona is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Winona, TX with Rev. M. L. Collins as eulogist. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mr. Jones died February 16, 2021. He was born April 28, 1937. Mr. Jones retired from Tyler Pipe after 38 1/2 years of employment.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Annie Jones; 2 sons, Craig (Gayla) Jones, Sr. and Dexter Jones; 1 daughter, Yolanda Griggs; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 26, 2021 from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
