Mr. Darrell Morris
FLINT — Memorial services for Mr. Darrell Morris, 71, Flint, are scheduled for 12:00 pm Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Rev. Anthony Williams as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be at Galilee Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Morris died on March 14, 2021. He was born August 25, 1949.
Mr. Morris is survived by his son: Darrell (Michelle) Morris, daughter: Tammy Morris and two grandsons: Justus and Hendrix Morris.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler city council approves contract to build 11 affordable homes in north Tyler neighborhood
-
Monumental match: Cumberland Academy in soccer playoffs for first time
-
Tyler man sentenced to 50 years after pleading guilty to killing girlfriend
-
Tyler man pleads guilty to distributing cocaine, meth
-
A Purrfect Habitat: Cheetah cubs move into their new homes at Caldwell Zoo