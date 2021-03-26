Mr. Darrell Morris
Mr. Darrell Morris
FLINT — Memorial services for Mr. Darrell Morris, 71, Flint, are scheduled for 12:00 pm Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Rev. Anthony Williams as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be at Galilee Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Morris died on March 14, 2021. He was born August 25, 1949.
Mr. Morris is survived by his son: Darrell (Michelle) Morris, daughter: Tammy Morris and two grandsons: Justus and Hendrix Morris.
 
 