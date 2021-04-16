Mr. Curley Jackson, Jr.
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Curley Jackson, Jr., 91, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Black Jack Cemetery, Whitehouse, TX with Rev. Derwin Ford as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be at Black Jack Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Jackson died April 8, 2021. He was born January 31, 1930.
He was a faithful member of Little Zion Baptist Church in Whitehouse, Texas.
Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his wife: Armisse Jackson and son: McArthur Jackson.
He is survived by one son: Robert W. Jackson, Sr.; two daughters: Shirley Goff and Winderlyn Owens; and two sisters: Fannie Key and Odessa Key.
Public viewing will be 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, April 16, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 