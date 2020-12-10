Mr. Clyde Lee Williams
CHICAGO — Graveside services for Mr. Clyde Lee Williams, 75, Chicago is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor James Elder as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Williams died December 3, 2020. He was born June 17, 1945.
Survivors include 2 brothers, Elder Johnny Williams (Patricia), Tyler, TX and Garry Williams, Chicago, IL; 4 sisters, Deloise Terry and Carolyn Williams, both of Chicago, IL, Linda Williams and Rosetta Williams, both of Tyler, TX.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
