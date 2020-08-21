Mr. Clarence Oliver, Jr.
Mr. Clarence Oliver, Jr.
FORT WORTH (FORMERLY OF TYLER) — Graveside services for Mr. Clarence Oliver, Jr., Fort Worth (formerly of Tyler), 80, are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Cemetery with Rev. Nathan Craven as eulogist. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery under Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Oliver died August 14, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX. He was born June 11, 1940 in Tyler, TX.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 12:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

Tags

Recommended for you